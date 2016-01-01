Dr. Arif Shakir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shakir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arif Shakir, MD
Overview
Dr. Arif Shakir, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.
They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Aortic Ectasia and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 412 S Air Depot Blvd Ste B, Oklahoma City, OK 73110 Directions (405) 608-3800
- 2 7800 NW 85th Ter Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73132 Directions (405) 737-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
- SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Arif Shakir, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1326075789
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
