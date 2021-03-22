Dr. Arif Shakoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shakoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arif Shakoor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arif Shakoor, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Okeechobee, FL. They completed their fellowship with Wayne St U
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2257 US Highway 441 N Ste D, Okeechobee, FL 34972 Directions (863) 357-7230
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I'll update as soon as appointee answers or no .
About Dr. Arif Shakoor, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1114951597
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St U
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shakoor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shakoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Shakoor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shakoor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shakoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shakoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.