Overview

Dr. Ariffin Alam, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Alam works at Millennium Physicians - Respiratory & Sleep Disorders in Spring, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.