Dr. Ariffin Alam, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ariffin Alam, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Alam works at Millennium Physicians - Respiratory & Sleep Disorders in Spring, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Millennium Physicians - Respiratory & Sleep Disorders
    1111 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 250, Spring, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3966
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Emphysema

Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intubation Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lumbar Puncture Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Placement of Pulmonary Artery Catheter Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion and PleurX® Catheter Placement Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Right Heart Catheterization (Swan-Ganz) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ventilator Management Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Ariffin Alam, MD

    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659698579
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Neurocritical Care
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ariffin Alam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alam works at Millennium Physicians - Respiratory & Sleep Disorders in Spring, TX. View the full address on Dr. Alam’s profile.

    Dr. Alam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

