Dr. Ariffin Alam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ariffin Alam, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Alam works at
Locations
Millennium Physicians - Respiratory & Sleep Disorders1111 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 250, Spring, TX 77380 Directions (281) 805-3966Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ariffin Alam, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Neurocritical Care
