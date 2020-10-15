Dr. Arik Zaider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arik Zaider, MD
Overview of Dr. Arik Zaider, MD
Dr. Arik Zaider, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Zaider's Office Locations
Valley Medical Group1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 306, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 389-0096
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zaider is one of the nicest, most compassionate and most sincere doctors I have ever met. He is just a wonderful doctor and man. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Arik Zaider, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1962478917
Education & Certifications
- Hosp for Spl Surg-Cornell U
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaider has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaider has seen patients for Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaider.
