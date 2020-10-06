Dr. Arin Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arin Newman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arin Newman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Locations
Physicians Group of South Florida North Miami Office1801 NE 123rd St Ste 405, North Miami, FL 33181 Directions (305) 489-1513Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Physicians Group of South Florida - Miami Beach Office4300 Alton Rd Ste 810, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 697-5142
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newman?
I have been Dr. Newman patient for over 10 years. My parents have been his patients for over 10 years. He is kind, attentive, thorough, and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Arin Newman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1447256540
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newman has seen patients for Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
