Dr. Arina Golubeva-Ganeles, MD
Overview of Dr. Arina Golubeva-Ganeles, MD
Dr. Arina Golubeva-Ganeles, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Dr. Golubeva-Ganeles works at
Dr. Golubeva-Ganeles' Office Locations
Personalized Oncology Care Monterey Bay, Monterey CA700 Cass St Ste 128, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 920-3222
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Golubeva-Ganeles?
Dr. Ganeles takes great care of her patients and I wouldn't hesitate to recommend her to others. She is assertive with my other health care providers to ensure that I have a strong advocate and get great care from the other members of my care team. She got me through all of my treatments with very few side effects and a quick recovery time.
About Dr. Arina Golubeva-Ganeles, MD
- Hematology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1790739191
Education & Certifications
- FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Golubeva-Ganeles has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golubeva-Ganeles accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golubeva-Ganeles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golubeva-Ganeles has seen patients for Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Anemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golubeva-Ganeles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Golubeva-Ganeles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golubeva-Ganeles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golubeva-Ganeles, there are benefits to both methods.