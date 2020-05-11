See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Mineola, NY
Dr. Arina Tutunik, DO

Obstetrics
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arina Tutunik, DO

Dr. Arina Tutunik, DO is an Obstetrics Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Tutunik works at NYU Langone Long Island Women's Health Associates in Mineola, NY with other offices in Bethpage, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tutunik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Winthrop University Hospital
    259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-3010
  2. 2
    Zandieh Peyman MD
    4230 Hempstead Tpke Ste 208, Bethpage, NY 11714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 735-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 11, 2020
    I've been a patient of Dr. Tutunik's since I was 16 years old (7 years). At one point I had to switch GYN due to an insurance change, but when back the following year when I had another insurance change. Dr. Tutunik walked into the appointment following my change back with a huge smile and picked up right where we left off like I never switched. She answers every question I can think of and always offers alternative information on birth control and contraceptives if I need it. She was the first GYN I went to and honestly I never want to go anywhere else. She set the bar really high.
    Gianna P. — May 11, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Arina Tutunik, DO
    About Dr. Arina Tutunik, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1497983001
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Good Samaritan
    Medical Education
    • Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Maryland College Park
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arina Tutunik, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tutunik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tutunik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tutunik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tutunik has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tutunik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tutunik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tutunik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tutunik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tutunik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

