Dr. Arindam Bandyopadhyay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bandyopadhyay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arindam Bandyopadhyay, MD
Overview
Dr. Arindam Bandyopadhyay, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College, Calcutta University, India and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Bandyopadhyay works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sugar Land Diabetes Center20403 University Blvd Ste 500, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (832) 886-4052Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MHealth Insured
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bandyopadhyay?
I like Dr Bandyopadhyay and his staff. He is a very calm person and I feel his genuine concern for my health. The staff are hard working young women. I appreciate all that they do.
About Dr. Arindam Bandyopadhyay, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 41 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Hindi
- 1407843972
Education & Certifications
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York
- University Miami/jackson Meml Hospital
- U Miami/jackson Meml Hosp
- Medical College, Calcutta University, India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bandyopadhyay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bandyopadhyay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bandyopadhyay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bandyopadhyay works at
Dr. Bandyopadhyay has seen patients for Obesity, Overweight and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bandyopadhyay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bandyopadhyay speaks Bengali and Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bandyopadhyay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bandyopadhyay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bandyopadhyay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bandyopadhyay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.