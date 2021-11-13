Overview

Dr. Arindam Bandyopadhyay, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College, Calcutta University, India and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Bandyopadhyay works at Sugar Land Diabetes Center in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Overweight and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.