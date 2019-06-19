See All Ophthalmologists in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Arindel Maharaj, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Arindel Maharaj, MD

Dr. Arindel Maharaj, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Maharaj works at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Palm Beach Gardens, FL in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotony of Eye, Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maharaj's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UHealth Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at Palm Beach Gardens
    7101 Fairway Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 515-1500
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypotony of Eye
Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension
Hypotony of Eye
Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 19, 2019
    Great doctor.
    D Lorenzo in Palm Beach Gardens, FL — Jun 19, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Arindel Maharaj, MD
    About Dr. Arindel Maharaj, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003142365
    Education & Certifications

    • Bascom Palmer Eye Inst/u Miami
    • Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
    • Harvard Medical School
    • SUNY Stony Brook U
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arindel Maharaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maharaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maharaj has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maharaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maharaj works at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Palm Beach Gardens, FL in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. View the full address on Dr. Maharaj’s profile.

    Dr. Maharaj has seen patients for Hypotony of Eye, Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maharaj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Maharaj. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maharaj.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maharaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maharaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

