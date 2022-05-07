Dr. Arineh Melkonian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melkonian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arineh Melkonian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arineh Melkonian, MD
Dr. Arineh Melkonian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valencia, CA. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Melkonian's Office Locations
UCLA Health Santa Clarita Primary & Specialty Care27235 Tourney Rd Ste 2500, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 432-2326
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Receptive and thorough. Great demeanor.
About Dr. Arineh Melkonian, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1841645272
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melkonian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Melkonian using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Melkonian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Melkonian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melkonian.
