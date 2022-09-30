See All Rheumatologists in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Arinola Dada, MD

Rheumatology
3.6 (40)
Map Pin Small Bellevue, WA
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arinola Dada, MD

Dr. Arinola Dada, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Lagos and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.

Dr. Dada works at Overlake Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center Pllc in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dada's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Overlake Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center Pllc
    1310 116th Ave NE Ste C, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 453-0766
  2. 2
    Eastside Primary Care and Wellness
    2100 116th Ave Ne, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 453-0766

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.6
    Sep 30, 2022
    Undergoing treatment for gout. Infusions need supportive medicines to enhance/protect the positive impacts. Dr Dada has worked well on optimizing this with me. Infusion staff are very attentive and skilled at their work. Highly recommend this practice!
    About Dr. Arinola Dada, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609871029
    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    • UPMC Mercy
    • Univ Lagos
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dada has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dada accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Dada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dada works at Overlake Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center Pllc in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Dada’s profile.

    Dr. Dada has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Dada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dada.

