Overview of Dr. Arinola Dada, MD

Dr. Arinola Dada, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Lagos and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Dada works at Overlake Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center Pllc in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.