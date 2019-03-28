Dr. Ario Barzin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barzin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ario Barzin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine.
Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Fremont Main Lab3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 490-1222
Plastic Surgery4050 Dublin Blvd, Dublin, CA 94568 Directions (510) 498-2134
Dr Barzin performed my breast augmentation. My recovery went exactly as Dr Barzin predicted and I could not be more pleased with the final results. I had a concern about a small lump in my breast. It ended out to be nothing to worry about. What I found remarkable is that I was leaving for a vacation yet Dr Barzin rearranged his schedule to fit me in so that he could resolve the lump issue and my worry before I left for vacation. Dr Barzin has a lovely and kind “bedside manner” as do this staff.
- Stanford University
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
