Dr. Ario Barzin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (20)
Map Pin Small Fremont, CA
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ario Barzin, MD

Dr. Ario Barzin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Barzin works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA with other offices in Dublin, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barzin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Fremont Main Lab
    3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 490-1222
  2. 2
    Plastic Surgery
    4050 Dublin Blvd, Dublin, CA 94568 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 498-2134

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eyelid Surgery
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Wound Repair
Eyelid Surgery
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Wound Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Ario Barzin, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356537633
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Stanford University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ario Barzin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barzin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barzin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barzin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Barzin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barzin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barzin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barzin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

