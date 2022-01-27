Dr. Ariol Labrada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labrada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ariol Labrada, MD
Overview of Dr. Ariol Labrada, MD
Dr. Ariol Labrada, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas Santiago De Cuba Ave Las Americas, Santiago De Cuba, Cuba and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Labrada works at
Dr. Labrada's Office Locations
-
1
Adrian Legaspi, MD7100 W 20th Ave Ste 504, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 823-8510
-
2
Ariol Labrada MD PA3650 NW 82nd Ave Ste 203, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (786) 703-7068
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Labrada?
Labrada SAVED MY LIFE
About Dr. Ariol Labrada, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568621225
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine, Miami, FL - Vascular Neurology
- LSU Health Sciences Center, New Orleans, LA - Neurology (Chief Resident)
- LSU Health Sciences Center, New Orleans, LA - Internal Medicine
- Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas Santiago De Cuba Ave Las Americas, Santiago De Cuba, Cuba
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Labrada has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Labrada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labrada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Labrada works at
Dr. Labrada speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Labrada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labrada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labrada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labrada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.