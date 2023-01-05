Overview

Dr. Aris Tsiakos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Tsiakos works at TEXAS DIGESTIVE DISEASE CONSULTANTS in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.