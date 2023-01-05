Dr. Aris Tsiakos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsiakos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aris Tsiakos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aris Tsiakos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Tsiakos works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants3032 Communications Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 943-8440
-
2
TDDC Plano-Independence Medical Village8080 Independence Pkwy Ste 235, Plano, TX 75025 Directions (972) 943-8440
-
3
TDDC Plano-West Spring Creek5425 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 205, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 943-8440
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsiakos?
Had a Colonoscopy with Dr. Tsiakos in December 2022. He is such a caring doctor with the demeanor and bedside manner. He was very detailed and reassuring explaining the procedure in detail beforehand and afterwards with his findings and next steps following. Praise God for a positive report following precautionary biopsies.
About Dr. Aris Tsiakos, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508057233
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsiakos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsiakos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsiakos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsiakos works at
Dr. Tsiakos has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsiakos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsiakos speaks Spanish.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsiakos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsiakos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsiakos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsiakos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.