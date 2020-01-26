Dr. Arisa Ortiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arisa Ortiz, MD
Dr. Arisa Ortiz, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
UCSD Dermatology8899 University Center Ln Ste 350, San Diego, CA 92122 Directions (858) 657-8322
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Ortiz will address any concern you may have and will go above and beyond to make you feel comfortable during the procedure. She will make sure you are happy with the results and genuinely cares about getting your skin to be in the best condition possible. Dr. Ortiz gave me some filler for my under eyes and it took years off of my face. I would say what separates her from other doctors is that she makes everything look natural. I highly recommend her to anyone.
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
