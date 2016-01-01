Overview of Dr. Arish Eduljee, MD

Dr. Arish Eduljee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They graduated from Government Medical College School, New Delhi, India and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Eduljee works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Woodland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.