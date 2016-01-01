See All Neurologists in Woodland, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Arish Eduljee, MD

Neurology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Arish Eduljee, MD

Dr. Arish Eduljee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They graduated from Government Medical College School, New Delhi, India and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Eduljee works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Woodland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Woodland Memorial Hospital
Dr. Eduljee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    515 Fairchild Ct, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 668-2600
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    1119 Cottonwood St, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 668-2600
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Woodland Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tremor
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Tremor
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Trigeminal Neuralgia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Arish Eduljee, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154523389
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California, Davis
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fl
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Government Medical College School, New Delhi, India
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arish Eduljee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eduljee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eduljee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eduljee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eduljee works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Woodland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Eduljee’s profile.

    Dr. Eduljee has seen patients for Tremor, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eduljee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Eduljee speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Eduljee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eduljee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eduljee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eduljee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

