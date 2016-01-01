Dr. Arish Eduljee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eduljee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arish Eduljee, MD
Overview of Dr. Arish Eduljee, MD
Dr. Arish Eduljee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They graduated from Government Medical College School, New Delhi, India and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Eduljee's Office Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic515 Fairchild Ct, Woodland, CA 95695 Directions (530) 668-2600Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic1119 Cottonwood St, Woodland, CA 95695 Directions (530) 668-2600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Networks By Design
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Arish Eduljee, MD
- Neurology
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1154523389
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Davis
- Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fl
- Government Medical College School, New Delhi, India
