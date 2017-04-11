See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Centennial, CO
Dr. Aristides Maniatis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Aristides Maniatis, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
4.4 (49)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Aristides Maniatis, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Centennial, CO. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center and Children's Hospital Colorado.

Dr. Maniatis works at Rocky Mountain Pediatric Endocrinology in Centennial, CO with other offices in Firestone, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Rocky Mountain Pediatric Endocrinology
    7336 S Yosemite St Ste 200, Centennial, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 821-3868
  2. 2
    Rocky Mountain Pediatric Endocrinology
    6600 Firestone Blvd, Firestone, CO 80504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-7862

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Children's Hospital Colorado

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hypopituitarism
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hypopituitarism
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Blood Sugar Monitoring Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Disorders Chevron Icon
Growth Factor Therapy Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Puberty Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Puberty
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Colorado Access
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Maniatis?

    Apr 11, 2017
    Dr Maniatis always takes the time to listen to questions, to engage the patient and provide excellent customer service. We would highly recommend him as a Dr.
    Dawn Miller in Highlands Ranch, CO — Apr 11, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aristides Maniatis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Aristides Maniatis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Maniatis to family and friends

    Dr. Maniatis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Maniatis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Aristides Maniatis, MD.

    About Dr. Aristides Maniatis, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316045701
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Hospital Colorado
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aristides Maniatis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maniatis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maniatis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maniatis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Maniatis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maniatis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maniatis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maniatis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Aristides Maniatis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.