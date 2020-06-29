Overview

Dr. Ariz Mehta, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Hoboken University Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center and University Hospital.



Dr. Mehta works at Pain & Disability Institute in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Fibromyalgia and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.