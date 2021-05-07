Dr. Arjang Abbasi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arjang Abbasi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arjang Abbasi, DO
Dr. Arjang Abbasi, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Dr. Abbasi's Office Locations
Long Island Spine Specialists887 Old Country Rd Ste D, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 462-2225
Long Island Spine Specialists400 Montauk Hwy Ste 102, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 462-2225
Long Island Spine Specialists PC763 Larkfield Rd Fl 2, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 462-2225
West Hempstead Office565 Hempstead Tpke, West Hempstead, NY 11552 Directions (631) 462-2225
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareConnect
- Cigna
- Health Net
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abbasi is the most knowledgeable, caring doctor around! I recommend him to everyone I know, without him I'd be bedbound, miserable. ABSOLUTELY LOVE HIM, and the rest of the staff there!!
About Dr. Arjang Abbasi, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1942214044
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center
- UMDNJ Kessler Institute
- Long Beach Med Ct
- UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Rutgers
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbasi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abbasi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abbasi has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbasi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abbasi speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbasi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbasi.
