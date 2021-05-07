See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Riverhead, NY
Dr. Arjang Abbasi, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Arjang Abbasi, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.6 (50)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arjang Abbasi, DO

Dr. Arjang Abbasi, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.

Dr. Abbasi works at Long Island Spine Specialists, P.C. in Riverhead, NY with other offices in West Islip, NY, Commack, NY and West Hempstead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jason Siefferman, MD
Dr. Jason Siefferman, MD
4.9 (36)
View Profile
Dr. Damon Noto, MD
Dr. Damon Noto, MD
5.0 (101)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Kramberg, MD
Dr. Robert Kramberg, MD
4.5 (23)
View Profile

Dr. Abbasi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Long Island Spine Specialists
    887 Old Country Rd Ste D, Riverhead, NY 11901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 462-2225
  2. 2
    Long Island Spine Specialists
    400 Montauk Hwy Ste 102, West Islip, NY 11795 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 462-2225
  3. 3
    Long Island Spine Specialists PC
    763 Larkfield Rd Fl 2, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 462-2225
  4. 4
    West Hempstead Office
    565 Hempstead Tpke, West Hempstead, NY 11552 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 462-2225

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Diffuse Idiopathic Skeletal Hyperostosis (DISH) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Piriformis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scheuermann's Disease Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareConnect
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • No-Fault Car Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Abbasi?

    May 07, 2021
    Dr. Abbasi is the most knowledgeable, caring doctor around! I recommend him to everyone I know, without him I'd be bedbound, miserable. ABSOLUTELY LOVE HIM, and the rest of the staff there!!
    Cynthia Michta — May 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Arjang Abbasi, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Arjang Abbasi, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Abbasi to family and friends

    Dr. Abbasi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Abbasi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Arjang Abbasi, DO.

    About Dr. Arjang Abbasi, DO

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942214044
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UMDNJ Kessler Institute
    Residency
    Internship
    • Long Beach Med Ct
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arjang Abbasi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abbasi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abbasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abbasi has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbasi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbasi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbasi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbasi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbasi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Arjang Abbasi, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.