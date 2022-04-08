Dr. Arjun Bansal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bansal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arjun Bansal, MD
Overview of Dr. Arjun Bansal, MD
Dr. Arjun Bansal, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Vancouver, WA.
Dr. Bansal's Office Locations
Family Solutions1014 Main St, Vancouver, WA 98660 Directions (360) 695-1014
Redmond Pediatrics8301 161st Ave NE Ste 204, Redmond, WA 98052 Directions (425) 881-5431
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bansal went above and beyond gathering information on our child and explaining the treatment plan in great detail. He offered a practical yet empathetic approach and path for improvement. We highly recommend him.
About Dr. Arjun Bansal, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1457595662
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Bansal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bansal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bansal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bansal works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bansal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bansal.
