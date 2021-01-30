Dr. Arjun Gururaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gururaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arjun Gururaj, MD
Overview
Dr. Arjun Gururaj, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and University Medical Center.
Dr. Gururaj works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arville5795 Arville St Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (888) 392-3608Thursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Nevada Heart & Vascular Center - Washington7455 W Washington Ave Ste 300, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (888) 392-5390Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Nevada Heart and Vascular Center401 N Buffalo Dr Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (888) 392-4318
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gururaj?
I love Dr Gururaj. You couldn't ask for a better Cardiologist. He cares as much about his patients as he would a member of his own family. I trust this man with my life
About Dr. Arjun Gururaj, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1407801624
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center-Cardiology
- Boston Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical Branch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gururaj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gururaj accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gururaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gururaj works at
Dr. Gururaj has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gururaj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gururaj. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gururaj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gururaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gururaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.