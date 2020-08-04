Overview

Dr. Arjun Patel, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Health Sciences Univ and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite, Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown, Northside Hospital, Piedmont Hospital, Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Quest Orthodontics in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.