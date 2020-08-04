See All General Dentists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Arjun Patel, DMD

Dentistry
5.0 (84)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Arjun Patel, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Health Sciences Univ and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite, Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown, Northside Hospital, Piedmont Hospital, Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Quest Orthodontics in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Quest Orthodontics
    227 Sandy Springs Pl Ste 410, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 802-7573
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
  • Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
  • Emory Johns Creek Hospital
  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Emory University Hospital
  • Emory University Hospital Midtown
  • Northside Hospital
  • Piedmont Hospital
  • Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
  • Wellstar North Fulton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Clear Dental Braces
ClearCorrect™ Invisible Braces
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careington International
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • EmblemHealth
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 04, 2020
    From day one, the staff at Quest made me feel welcomed and comfortable. Dr. Patel is a very good listener and did not remove my braces until the results met both of our expectations. Once I was done with the process, he even went over and beyond my expectations by slightly reshaping a few of my teeth, per my request.
    K. B. — Aug 04, 2020
    About Dr. Arjun Patel, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1912263591
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Aligner Intensive Fellowship
    Residency
    • Georgia Health Sciences University
    Medical Education
    • Georgia Health Sciences Univ
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Georgia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arjun Patel, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

