Dr. Arjun Ramprasad, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital.
3B Orthopedics380 N Oxford Valley Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
3B Orthopaedics601 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CHAMPVA
- Consumer Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- Midwest Health Plan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Wow I don't even know where to start. I had an injury with my rotator cuff and I first went to Rothman institute. I was not happy with a few things there so i ended up going to Aria 3B orthopedic and I saw Dr. Arjun Ramprasad. Besides him being friendly and patient he was so thorough and detailed with everything during my appointment with him. He did not rush through anything which made me feel like an actual person and not just a number. I left their feeling so much better and relieved that I found a doctor that I was comfortable with.
- Sports Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1992125413
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Virtua Health - (All divisions)
- Virtua Health - (All divisions)
- University of Medicine and Health Sciences
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
