Dr. Arjun Ramprasad, MD

Sports Medicine
4.7 (476)
Map Pin Small Langhorne, PA
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Arjun Ramprasad, MD

Dr. Arjun Ramprasad, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital.

Dr. Ramprasad works at 3B Orthopedics in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ramprasad's Office Locations

    3B Orthopedics
    380 N Oxford Valley Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    3B Orthopaedics
    601 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CHAMPVA
    • Consumer Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 479 ratings
    Patient Ratings (479)
    5 Star
    (404)
    4 Star
    (48)
    3 Star
    (13)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Arjun Ramprasad, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1992125413
    Education & Certifications

    • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
    • Virtua Health - (All divisions)
    • Virtua Health - (All divisions)
    • University of Medicine and Health Sciences
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Bucks Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arjun Ramprasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramprasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramprasad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramprasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    479 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramprasad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramprasad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramprasad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramprasad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

