Dr. Arjun Ramprasad, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital.



Dr. Ramprasad works at 3B Orthopedics in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.