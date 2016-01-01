Dr. Arjun Sinha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arjun Sinha, MD
Overview
Dr. Arjun Sinha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights.
Dr. Sinha works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Group675 N Saint Clair St Ste, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8630
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sinha?
About Dr. Arjun Sinha, MD
- Cardiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1255673935
Education & Certifications
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sinha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sinha works at
Dr. Sinha has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.