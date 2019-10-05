Overview of Dr. Arjun Srinath, MD

Dr. Arjun Srinath, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Srinath works at Kentucky Clinic- Wing C in Lexington, KY with other offices in Weston, FL and West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.