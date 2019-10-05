Dr. Arjun Srinath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srinath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arjun Srinath, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Kentucky Clinic - Wing C740 N Limestone Fl 1 Rm D135, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 323-5533
CCF - Weston - Virgilio Salanga, MD2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
CCF - West Palm Beach525 Okeechobee Blvd Fl 14, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (877) 463-2010
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Srinath did my bunionectomy. He fully explained the process and recovery, and I am pleased with the results.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Mercy Hospital, Institute For Foot and Ankle Reconstruction,
- University Of Kentucky School Of Medicine
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
- University of California, Riverside
- Orthopedic Surgery
