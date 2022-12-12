See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Schaumburg, IL
Dr. Arkadiusz Grochowski, MD

Pain Medicine
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arkadiusz Grochowski, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. 

Dr. Grochowski works at Chicago Interventional Pain Medicine Clinic in Schaumburg, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL and Macomb, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chicago Interventional Pain Medicine
    911 N Plum Grove Rd Ste B, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 372-5801
    Dorothy Prusek Sc
    363 N York St, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 372-5801
    505 E Grant St Ste 201, Macomb, IL 61455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 836-1715

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Bogdan Klejn — Dec 12, 2022
    About Dr. Arkadiusz Grochowski, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497704720
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arkadiusz Grochowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grochowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grochowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grochowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grochowski has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grochowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Grochowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grochowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grochowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grochowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.