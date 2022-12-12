Overview

Dr. Arkadiusz Grochowski, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Schaumburg, IL.



Dr. Grochowski works at Chicago Interventional Pain Medicine Clinic in Schaumburg, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL and Macomb, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.