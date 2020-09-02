Overview of Dr. Arkadiy Takhalov, MD

Dr. Arkadiy Takhalov, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SAMARKAND MEDICAL INSTITUTE.



Dr. Takhalov works at Takhalov Pediatrics in Forest Hills, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.