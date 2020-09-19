Dr. Oreper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arkadiy Oreper, MD
Overview of Dr. Arkadiy Oreper, MD
Dr. Arkadiy Oreper, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from KURSK MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Oreper's Office Locations
- 1 13847 E 14th St Ste 204, San Leandro, CA 94578 Directions (510) 352-1122
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Good psychiatrist. Work in Knowledgable and helpful with gaining insight to the problems I experience. I trust his judgement.
About Dr. Arkadiy Oreper, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1346320710
Education & Certifications
- KURSK MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
