Overview

Dr. Arkam Rehman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They graduated from King Edward Medical College Pakistan and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Rehman works at Sunshine Spine & Pain, PA in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.