Dr. Arla Genstler, MD

Ophthalmology
2.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Arla Genstler, MD

Dr. Arla Genstler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.

Dr. Genstler works at Genstler Eye Center in Topeka, KS with other offices in Manhattan, KS and Lawrence, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Genstler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Genstler Eye Center
    3630 SW Fairlawn Rd, Topeka, KS 66614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 273-8080
  2. 2
    Genstler Eye Center, Manhattan
    1502 Browning Pl, Manhattan, KS 66502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 273-8080
  3. 3
    Sabates Eye Centers PA
    2200 Harvard Rd, Lawrence, KS 66049 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 273-8081
  4. 4
    2800 SW Wanamaker Rd Ste 180, Topeka, KS 66614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 233-4700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract Removal Surgery
Stye
Senile Cataracts
Cataract Removal Surgery
Stye
Senile Cataracts

Treatment frequency



Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 15, 2020
    Outstanding experience, staff was knowledgeable and friendly. Dr. Genstler is a pioneer with exceptional skills. Wonder result after procedure, my vision is now 20/20.
    Lisa Seymour — Dec 15, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Arla Genstler, MD
    About Dr. Arla Genstler, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891759791
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
