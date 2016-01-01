Dr. Arlan Mintz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mintz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arlan Mintz, MD
Overview of Dr. Arlan Mintz, MD
Dr. Arlan Mintz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They graduated from McMaster University / Faculty of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.
Dr. Mintz works at
Dr. Mintz's Office Locations
-
1
Legacy Medical Group-Neurosurgery at Emanuel2800 N Vancouver Ave, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 944-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mintz?
About Dr. Arlan Mintz, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1417921255
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ottawa
- McMaster University Medical Center
- McMaster University / Faculty of Health Sciences
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mintz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mintz accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mintz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mintz works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mintz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mintz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mintz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mintz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.