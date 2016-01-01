See All Neurosurgeons in Portland, OR
Dr. Arlan Mintz, MD

Neurosurgery
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Arlan Mintz, MD

Dr. Arlan Mintz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They graduated from McMaster University / Faculty of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.

Dr. Mintz works at Legacy Medical Group Neurosurgery in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mintz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Legacy Medical Group-Neurosurgery at Emanuel
    2800 N Vancouver Ave, Portland, OR 97227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 944-6300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Legacy Emanuel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Traumatic Brain Injury
Secondary Malignancies
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Traumatic Brain Injury
Secondary Malignancies
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy

Treatment frequency



Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
CyberKnife® Robotic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Arlan Mintz, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417921255
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Ottawa
    Residency
    Internship
    • McMaster University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • McMaster University / Faculty of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arlan Mintz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mintz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mintz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mintz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mintz works at Legacy Medical Group Neurosurgery in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Mintz’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mintz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mintz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mintz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mintz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

