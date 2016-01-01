Overview of Dr. Arleen Brown, MD

Dr. Arleen Brown, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at UCLA Health Internal Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.