Dr. Arleen Guerrero-Nieva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guerrero-Nieva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arleen Guerrero-Nieva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arleen Guerrero-Nieva, MD
Dr. Arleen Guerrero-Nieva, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PERPETUAL HELP RIZAL / JONELTA FOUNDATION SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.
Dr. Guerrero-Nieva works at
Dr. Guerrero-Nieva's Office Locations
-
1
Office330 W Willow St, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 595-9835
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guerrero-Nieva?
Dr. Nieva is the best doctor I have ever had. First off, she cares about her patients with huge sincerity! She listens to everything I have to say. She asks how I feel. She never tells me how I ought to feel. She is straight talking. In other words, she tells you like it is. I really trust her in a huge way!!! (Her staff in the office are very professional, caring, and do what they can to help.)
About Dr. Arleen Guerrero-Nieva, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1023024346
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PERPETUAL HELP RIZAL / JONELTA FOUNDATION SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guerrero-Nieva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guerrero-Nieva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guerrero-Nieva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guerrero-Nieva works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Guerrero-Nieva. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerrero-Nieva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guerrero-Nieva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guerrero-Nieva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.