Overview of Dr. Arlene Fontanares, MD

Dr. Arlene Fontanares, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Fontanares works at Tidewater Physicians For Women in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Norfolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.