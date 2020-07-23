Dr. Arlene Fontanares, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fontanares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arlene Fontanares, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arlene Fontanares, MD
Dr. Arlene Fontanares, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Fontanares works at
Dr. Fontanares' Office Locations
Tidewater Physicians For Women828 Healthy Way Ste 330, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 461-3890Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Tidewater Physicians for Women844 Kempsville Rd Ste 208, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 423-1700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I also do not understand the negative reviews. I have been a patient of Dr. Fontanares for about 15 + years. I always go for the annual exam, I do not have children so I have not had to use her for baby delivery/care. She has always been very pleasant and personable with me. I only have positive things to say about her.
About Dr. Arlene Fontanares, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811996879
Education & Certifications
- Estn Va Grad Sch Med
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fontanares has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fontanares accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fontanares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fontanares speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Fontanares. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fontanares.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fontanares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fontanares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.