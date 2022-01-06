See All Pediatricians in Lakewood, CA
Dr. Arlene Francisco-Hugh, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Arlene Francisco-Hugh, MD

Pediatrics
3.4 (18)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arlene Francisco-Hugh, MD

Dr. Arlene Francisco-Hugh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas, Manila, Philippines and is affiliated with La Palma Intercommunity Hospital, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.

Dr. Francisco-Hugh works at Good Life Medical Group in Lakewood, CA with other offices in La Palma, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Francisco-Hugh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Good Life Medical Group
    3650 South St Ste 204, Lakewood, CA 90712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 602-8841
  2. 2
    Good Life Medical Group La Palma
    5451 La Palma Ave Ste 16, La Palma, CA 90623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 602-8841

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • La Palma Intercommunity Hospital
  • Lakewood Regional Medical Center
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Francisco-Hugh?

    Jan 06, 2022
    great dr! me and my husband are very satisfied and happy with the care provided by dr francisco to our son. office staffs are friendly and accomodating too. very easy to follow up on appointments. not a long wait time. they respect appointment times. well recommended????
    Resa Apostol — Jan 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Arlene Francisco-Hugh, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Arlene Francisco-Hugh, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Francisco-Hugh to family and friends

    Dr. Francisco-Hugh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Francisco-Hugh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Arlene Francisco-Hugh, MD.

    About Dr. Arlene Francisco-Hugh, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811082001
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Residency
    Internship
    • Childrens Hospital of Buffalo
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Santo Tomas, Manila, Philippines
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arlene Francisco-Hugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Francisco-Hugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Francisco-Hugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Francisco-Hugh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Francisco-Hugh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Francisco-Hugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Francisco-Hugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Arlene Francisco-Hugh, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.