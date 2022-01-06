Dr. Arlene Francisco-Hugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Francisco-Hugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arlene Francisco-Hugh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arlene Francisco-Hugh, MD
Dr. Arlene Francisco-Hugh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas, Manila, Philippines and is affiliated with La Palma Intercommunity Hospital, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.
Dr. Francisco-Hugh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Francisco-Hugh's Office Locations
-
1
Good Life Medical Group3650 South St Ste 204, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 602-8841
-
2
Good Life Medical Group La Palma5451 La Palma Ave Ste 16, La Palma, CA 90623 Directions (562) 602-8841
Hospital Affiliations
- La Palma Intercommunity Hospital
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Francisco-Hugh?
great dr! me and my husband are very satisfied and happy with the care provided by dr francisco to our son. office staffs are friendly and accomodating too. very easy to follow up on appointments. not a long wait time. they respect appointment times. well recommended????
About Dr. Arlene Francisco-Hugh, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1811082001
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Childrens Hospital of Buffalo
- University of Santo Tomas, Manila, Philippines
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Francisco-Hugh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francisco-Hugh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Francisco-Hugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Francisco-Hugh works at
Dr. Francisco-Hugh speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Francisco-Hugh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Francisco-Hugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Francisco-Hugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Francisco-Hugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.