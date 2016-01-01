Overview of Dr. Arlene Henick, MD

Dr. Arlene Henick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine.



Dr. Henick works at Tenafly Pediatrics in Fort Lee, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.