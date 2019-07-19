Overview

Dr. Arlene Ing, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Ing works at Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy #355 in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Tustin, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.