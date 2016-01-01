Dr. Arlene Mercado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mercado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arlene Mercado, MD
Overview
Dr. Arlene Mercado, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Locations
Arlene B. Mercado M.d.8824 Saint James Ave, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 271-0455
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Arlene Mercado, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Mercado has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mercado accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mercado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mercado speaks Tagalog.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mercado. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mercado.
