Dr. Arlene Morales, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arlene Morales, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Dr. Morales works at Fertility Specialists Med Grp in San Diego, CA with other offices in Carlsbad, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fertility Specialists Med Grp
    8010 Frost St Ste P, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 505-5500
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Fertility Specialists Medical Group
    6125 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad, CA 92011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 239-2275
    Monday
    7:00am - 2:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 2:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 2:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 2:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Fertility Preservation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Fertility Preservation

Treatment frequency



Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Arlene Morales, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1467537092
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arlene Morales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

