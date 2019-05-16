Dr. Arlene Morales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arlene Morales, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arlene Morales, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Dr. Morales works at
Locations
1
Fertility Specialists Med Grp8010 Frost St Ste P, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 505-5500Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pm
2
Fertility Specialists Medical Group6125 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad, CA 92011 Directions (858) 239-2275Monday7:00am - 2:30pmTuesday7:00am - 12:00pmWednesday7:00am - 2:30pmThursday7:00am - 2:30pmFriday7:00am - 2:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful practice the BEST customer care and finance office staff is incredibly helpful, especially Denise.
About Dr. Arlene Morales, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1467537092
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Dr. Morales works at
Dr. Morales speaks Spanish.
