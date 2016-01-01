See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Covina, CA
Dr. Arlene Nepomuceno, MD

Internal Medicine
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Arlene Nepomuceno, MD

Dr. Arlene Nepomuceno, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PERPETUAL HELP RIZAL / JONELTA FOUNDATION SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Nepomuceno works at Optum-Covina Main in Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nepomuceno's Office Locations

    Optum-Covina Main
    420 W Rowland St, Covina, CA 91723 (626) 331-6411

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Enteritis
Tinnitus
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Enteritis
Tinnitus

Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Enteritis
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Arlene Nepomuceno, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1043279037
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PERPETUAL HELP RIZAL / JONELTA FOUNDATION SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arlene Nepomuceno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nepomuceno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nepomuceno has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nepomuceno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nepomuceno works at Optum-Covina Main in Covina, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nepomuceno’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nepomuceno. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nepomuceno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nepomuceno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nepomuceno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

