Overview of Dr. Arlene Rozzelle, MD

Dr. Arlene Rozzelle, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Michigan.



Dr. Rozzelle works at Children's Hsptl Of Mchgn PLS in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Oral and-or Facial Cleft along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.