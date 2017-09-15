Dr. Ruiz De Luzuriaga has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arlene Ruiz De Luzuriaga, MD
Overview
Dr. Arlene Ruiz De Luzuriaga, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Ruiz De Luzuriaga works at
Locations
1
University of Chicago Medical Center5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-6559
- 2 5758 S Maryland Ave Ste 3A, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-1611
3
Ucmc - South Loop Clinic1101 S Canal St Ste 201, Chicago, IL 60607 Directions (773) 702-6559
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ruiz was both highly professional and caring. She took time to listen and clearly explained my options. I had been to 5 other doctors-and am so grateful to have seen Dr. Ruiz who accurately diagnosed an atypical case of shingles. What a relief! She is the best!
About Dr. Arlene Ruiz De Luzuriaga, MD
- Dermatopathology
- English, Arabic
- 1134328511
Education & Certifications
- Dermatopathology
Dr. Ruiz De Luzuriaga speaks Arabic.
