Dr. Arlene The, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. The is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arlene The, MD
Overview of Dr. Arlene The, MD
Dr. Arlene The, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School.
Dr. The works at
Dr. The's Office Locations
-
1
Arlene H The MD LLC348 SUMMIT AVE, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 343-9300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. The?
Completely satisfied with her examination
About Dr. Arlene The, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1790835106
Education & Certifications
- Ny Eye Ear Infirmary
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Brown Medical School
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. The has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. The accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. The has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. The works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. The. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. The.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. The, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. The appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.