Dr. Arleta Kitlas, MD

Nephrology
4.6 (19)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Arleta Kitlas, MD

Dr. Arleta Kitlas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from The Poznan University Of Medical Sciences, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kitlas works at Dynamic Health Associates in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Limb Swelling and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kitlas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dynamic Health Associates
    3915 8th Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 792-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital
  • Manatee Memorial Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Arleta Kitlas, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1891985396
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Louisiana State University/The Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    Internship
    • The Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    Medical Education
    • The Poznan University Of Medical Sciences, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • The University Of Illinois At Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arleta Kitlas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kitlas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kitlas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kitlas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kitlas works at Dynamic Health Associates in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kitlas’s profile.

    Dr. Kitlas has seen patients for Hypertension, Limb Swelling and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kitlas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kitlas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kitlas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kitlas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kitlas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

