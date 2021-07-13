Dr. Arleta Kitlas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kitlas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arleta Kitlas, MD
Overview of Dr. Arleta Kitlas, MD
Dr. Arleta Kitlas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from The Poznan University Of Medical Sciences, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kitlas works at
Dr. Kitlas' Office Locations
-
1
Dynamic Health Associates3915 8th Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 792-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kitlas?
Best Dr. I ever had. New to area and asked my Nephrologist to recommend a GP, that was my lucky day.
About Dr. Arleta Kitlas, MD
- Nephrology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1891985396
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University/The Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- The Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- The Poznan University Of Medical Sciences, School Of Medicine
- The University Of Illinois At Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kitlas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kitlas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kitlas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kitlas works at
Dr. Kitlas has seen patients for Hypertension, Limb Swelling and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kitlas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kitlas speaks Polish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kitlas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kitlas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kitlas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kitlas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.