Overview of Dr. Arleta Kitlas, MD

Dr. Arleta Kitlas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from The Poznan University Of Medical Sciences, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kitlas works at Dynamic Health Associates in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Limb Swelling and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.