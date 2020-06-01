Overview

Dr. Arletty Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Deland, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COSTA RICA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.



Dr. Smith works at Complete Health in Deland, FL with other offices in Orange City, FL and Ormond Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.