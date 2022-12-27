Dr. Arley Peter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arley Peter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arley Peter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Ceara, Faculdade De Medicina and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1285 36th St Ste 200B, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 999-3996
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Health First Health Plans
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peter listened to my concerns and answered my questions. His explanation of my health issues and the later heart surgery saved my life. He is a kind man. His staff was very caring as well which was important to me as I believe it shows compassion and can change the world. I chose him and would do so again.
About Dr. Arley Peter, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1952515116
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami - Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Universidade Federal Do Ceara, Faculdade De Medicina
- Cardiovascular Disease
