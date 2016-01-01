Overview of Dr. Arlie Wheeler, DO

Dr. Arlie Wheeler, DO is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Frankfort Regional Medical Center and Holzer Medical Center.



Dr. Wheeler works at Baptist Health Lexington Hospital Medicine in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.