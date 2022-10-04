Dr. Arlyn Valencia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valencia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arlyn Valencia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Las Vegas Spine & Pain Center3270 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Directions (702) 676-2000
Khavkin Clinic Pllc653 N Town Center Dr Ste 602, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 242-3223Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 1641 E Flamingo Rd Ste 12, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 676-2000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Showing 1 to 10 of 26 reviews "Dr Arlene Valencia has literally saved my life, with the treatments that I'm getting now for my stiff person syndrome and all of the other things that she's doing for me for my condition makes my condition very much in the background and not in the forefront of my life she's an absolute genius and her staff are angels and she takes a very aggressive stand on treatment and actually has an interest in my well-being and happiness, I am so glad that I switched neurologist after not being treated for my illness for over a year from my old neurologist just test after test after test he was just milking my insurance, but Dr Arlene Valencia is actually taking action and it's paying off in a big way physically and mentally I can't recommend her more. Thank you Dr very much for everything that you've done and are doing for me!! Kevin Gossett"
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1841205523
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Neurology
