Dr. Arlyn Valencia, MD

Neurology
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Arlyn Valencia, MD

Dr. Arlyn Valencia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Valencia works at Las Vegas Spine & Pain Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Valencia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas Spine & Pain Center
    3270 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 676-2000
  2. 2
    Khavkin Clinic Pllc
    653 N Town Center Dr Ste 602, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 242-3223
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    1641 E Flamingo Rd Ste 12, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 676-2000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Epilepsy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Epilepsy

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 04, 2022
    "Dr Arlene Valencia has literally saved my life, with the treatments that I'm getting now for my stiff person syndrome and all of the other things that she's doing for me for my condition makes my condition very much in the background and not in the forefront of my life she's an absolute genius and her staff are angels and she takes a very aggressive stand on treatment and actually has an interest in my well-being and happiness, I am so glad that I switched neurologist after not being treated for my illness for over a year from my old neurologist just test after test after test he was just milking my insurance, but Dr Arlene Valencia is actually taking action and it's paying off in a big way physically and mentally I can't recommend her more. Thank you Dr very much for everything that you've done and are doing for me!! Kevin Gossett"
    Kevin Gossett — Oct 04, 2022
    Dr. Arlyn Valencia, MD
    About Dr. Arlyn Valencia, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841205523
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arlyn Valencia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valencia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Valencia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Valencia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Valencia works at Las Vegas Spine & Pain Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Valencia’s profile.

    Dr. Valencia has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valencia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Valencia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valencia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valencia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valencia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

