Dr. Arman Farr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Retina Institute of the Carolinas PA724 Arden Ln Ste 200, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (877) 825-6894
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
I was referred with a partially detached retina in my right eye. Dr. Farr's staff did a great job in completing all the tests for the good doctor to review. He did confirm the retina had become detached from the back of the eye. He explained the procedure and we set up a time for me to come back in for surgery. He did the laser procedure ( a little pain but not a lot). He told me it was successful! I was fixed. Now 3 months after the procedure, everything is great! Thank you Dr. Farr and Staff
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Wilmer Eye Inst
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Duke U, School of Medicine
Dr. Farr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farr has seen patients for Vitreoretinal Surgery, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Farr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.