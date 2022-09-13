See All Ophthalmologists in Rock Hill, SC
Dr. Arman Farr, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (73)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Arman Farr, MD

Dr. Arman Farr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Farr works at Retina Institute of the Carolinas PA in Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreoretinal Surgery, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Farr's Office Locations

    Retina Institute of the Carolinas PA
    724 Arden Ln Ste 200, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 825-6894

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Arman Farr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962472639
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wilmer Eye Inst
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Duke U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arman Farr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farr works at Retina Institute of the Carolinas PA in Rock Hill, SC. View the full address on Dr. Farr’s profile.

    Dr. Farr has seen patients for Vitreoretinal Surgery, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Farr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

