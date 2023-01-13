Dr. Armand Asarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Armand Asarian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Armand Asarian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.
Brooklyn Hospital Center121 DeKalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 250-6088
- 2 86 Saint Felix St Fl 11, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions (718) 250-8811
LaProvidencia Health Care1280 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221 Directions (718) 455-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Dr. Asarian's years of experience as a surgeon lends and reflects all aspects of true professionalism throughout the numerous visits I was under his care. Dr. Asarian's explanations were detailed and clear from the beginning of sharing the findings from the mammogram images, to the explanations, choices and the steps that would follow before and after surgery. . He answered all questions of concern for my understanding. I felt he genuinely cares about his patients. Thank You! Dr. Asarian and Marina and the rest of the team for your dedication. I truly appreciated your time and work ethics throughout my health challenge and health recovery. Thank You! / Gracias!
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Dr. Asarian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asarian has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Breast Lump, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Asarian speaks Armenian.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Asarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asarian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.