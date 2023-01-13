Overview

Dr. Armand Asarian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.



Dr. Asarian works at Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Breast Lump along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.